Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Strong performance in overtime loss
Howard stopped 29 of 31 shots in Friday's overtime loss to the Rangers.
Howard play quite well in the loss and bounced back nicely after getting pulled in his last outing against the Oilers. The 33-year-old owns a solid .924 save percentage on the season and is 8-6-3 record is more reflective of the team's lackluster play than his own individual performance. He might not be your best bet for wins, but Howard's solid rate stats make him worth owning in the majority of fantasy settings.
