Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Suffers fifth straight loss Thursday
Howard allowed three goals on 38 shots in Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Howard played quite well against the Bolts, but the red-hot Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov proved to be too much to handle. While he's winless in his last five appearances, Howard still owns a sold .924 save percentage on the season and has been excellent in each of his last two outings. Losses are inevitable with a lackluster Red Wings squad, but Howard is still valuable in most fantasy formats.
