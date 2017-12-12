Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Suffers overtime loss
Howard turned away 27 of 29 shots from the visiting Panthers on Monday, but the result was a 2-1 overtime loss.
This was a tough-luck loss for Howard, as he was victimized by a power-play goal from Vincent Trocheck in the third period, and then the veteran goalie was caught out of position after picking up a save in overtime, ultimately giving Mike Matheson the clear lane for an easy tap-in to end the game. This was a solid effort from the 35-year-old, but he's yet to turn double-digit wins through 25 appearances this season. Consequently, Howard is best used as a No. 2 fantasy goalie.
