Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Suffers overtime relief loss

Howard allowed two goals on 19 shots from host Boston in relief of Jared Coreau on Tuesday, and he was saddled with an overtime loss in the 6-5 decision.

Let's just say things didn't go swimmingly for Coreau in his season debut with the Wings. Howard tried to stop the bleeding, but he yielded a pair of goals to agitating scoring winger Brad Marchand to weaken his record to 18-22-8 on the season. It's difficult to trust any goalie on a team that's already let go of its playoff hopes, and Howard's pedestrian .911 save percentage through 50 games makes him a No. 2 fantasy goalie at best.