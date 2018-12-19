Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tagged as day-to-day
Coach Jeff Blashill said Howard is day-to-day after hurting his back during warmups of Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jonathan Bernier took over as the starter in Tuesday's game. Howard isn't expected to be available for Wednesday's practice. The team will be forced to make a recall if Howard is unable to play in Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes.
