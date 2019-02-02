Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes care of Leafs at home
Howard permitted two goals on 21 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Howard saw 12 fewer shots than counterpart Frederik Andersen, and that was quite surprising given that Detroit typically ices a leaky defensive corps and Toronto is a top-5 offense. Nonetheless, the 34-year-old prevailed and improved his record to 15-13-5 to go along with serviceable ratios, including a 2.73 GAA and .916 save percentage.
