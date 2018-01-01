Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes down defending champs

Howard saved 37 of 38 shots during Sunday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

The veteran also posted a 37-save win in his previous outing, and it's a welcomed rebound after winning just two of his first eight December starts. Howard now owns a 12-12-6 record, .913 save percentage and 2.72 GAA this season, and while those are serviceable marks in most settings, he can be a more valuable asset if owners are selective with his matchups. Unfortunately, pinpointing the right opponents to start Howard against probably won't be a cakewalk.