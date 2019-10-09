Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes first loss
Howard allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-1 loss against the Ducks on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old is attempting to bounce back from some of the worst numbers of his career last season, and he isn't off to the best of starts. Howard has yielded three goals in each of his first two starts of the season, one of which he won and the other he lost. Backup goaltender Jonathan Bernier already has a start this season, but Howard should be the Detroit's primary netminder.
