Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes loss against Sabres

Howard allowed three goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

He played perfect in the first and third periods, but gave up two goals while shorthanded in the second period. Howard's record falls to 15-15-5 with a 2.92 GAA and .913 save percentage. The Red Wings continue a road trip Sunday in Chicago, with Jonathan Bernier likely to start the second game of the back-to-back.