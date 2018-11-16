Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes loss despite sharp night
Howard stopped 34 of 36 shots, but it wasn't enough in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa on Thursday.
Howard certainly can't be blamed for this one, as he held an opponent to two goals or less for the fourth consecutive game. He's shaken off a slow start to his season and is now playing as well as any goaltender in the league. The one area for concern is his schedule, as he's got tough matchups with Boston and Washington coming next week. However, Howard is playing well enough that it might not matter.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Holds Coyotes in check•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Covering home net Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Makes 28 saves in OT win over Rangers•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Set to take on Rangers•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will have contract extended•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...