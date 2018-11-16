Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes loss despite sharp night

Howard stopped 34 of 36 shots, but it wasn't enough in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa on Thursday.

Howard certainly can't be blamed for this one, as he held an opponent to two goals or less for the fourth consecutive game. He's shaken off a slow start to his season and is now playing as well as any goaltender in the league. The one area for concern is his schedule, as he's got tough matchups with Boston and Washington coming next week. However, Howard is playing well enough that it might not matter.