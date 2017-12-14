Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes the overtime loss

Howard made 29 saves on 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins on Wednesday.

Howard was so close to earning a much-needed win, but then the Bruins got a late goal, and then an overtime winner. The veteran American netminder now has a 2.91 GAA and a .906 save percentage on the year.

