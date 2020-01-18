Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes tough loss in OT

Howard stopped 35 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The veteran netminder blanked Pittsburgh through two periods, but a Bryan Rust power play tally early in the third ended Howard's shutout bid, and then Sidney Crosby potted another goal with the man advantage in OT to hand him his 13th straight loss (0-11-2 over that stretch). This was by far Howard's best recent performance -- the last time he allowed fewer than three goals in a start was Nov. 24 -- and on the season the 35-year-old is saddled with a brutal 4.12 GAA and .882 save percentage.