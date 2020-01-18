Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes tough loss in OT
Howard stopped 35 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Penguins.
The veteran netminder blanked Pittsburgh through two periods, but a Bryan Rust power play tally early in the third ended Howard's shutout bid, and then Sidney Crosby potted another goal with the man advantage in OT to hand him his 13th straight loss (0-11-2 over that stretch). This was by far Howard's best recent performance -- the last time he allowed fewer than three goals in a start was Nov. 24 -- and on the season the 35-year-old is saddled with a brutal 4.12 GAA and .882 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.