Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes tough loss to Jackets

Howard made 42 saves in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus' final goal was scored into an empty net. Howard set a new season high for saves in one of his strongest performances of the year, but it was all for naught as the Detroit offense couldn't get anything going. The veteran netminder remains winless in his last 18 outings, and on the season Howard is a stunning 2-21-2 with a 3.98 GAA and .889 save percentage.