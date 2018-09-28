Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on Leafs in Toronto

Howard will draw the road start against the Maple Leafs on Friday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The Red Wings are undefeated (6-0-0) through six preseason games, but Howard owning a 3.70 GAA and .870 save percentage despite the incredible start is a huge red flag. Detroit has averaged four goals per game in exhibition play, and the offensive surge is bound to normalize once the stakes are raised and more of the club's longer-term offensive prospects return to AHL Grand Rapids. With that in mind, it's probably best to draft Howard as a No. 2 fantasy goalie.