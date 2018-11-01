Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on New Jersey
Howard will start between the pipes in Thursday's home matchup with the Devils, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard has struggled this season, compiling a 2-5-2 record while posting a sub-par 3.06 GAA and .914 save percentage in nine appearances. The American netminder will look to start righting the ship and pick up his third victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Devils team that's 5-1-1 at home this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Picks up rare victory•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Plays well in latest home loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Protecting net against Winnipeg•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Turns aside 36 shots in loss to Canes•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.