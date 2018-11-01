Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on New Jersey

Howard will start between the pipes in Thursday's home matchup with the Devils, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Howard has struggled this season, compiling a 2-5-2 record while posting a sub-par 3.06 GAA and .914 save percentage in nine appearances. The American netminder will look to start righting the ship and pick up his third victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Devils team that's 5-1-1 at home this season.