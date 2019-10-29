Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on Oilers

Howard will tend the home twine in Tuesday's matchup against the Oilers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Howard is looking to kick an individual five-game losing streak and the Red Wings' eight-game winless run. His performance has slipped during that stretch with an .894 save percentage and 3.71 GAA, but the Oilers haven't been great on the road this year, either. Over the last four games in opponents' barns, they've been shut out twice and scored just one goal in the other contest.