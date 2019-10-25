Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on Sabres
Howard will start Friday's game against Buffalo, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Howard has won just once in five starts while posting a 3.88 GAA and .898 save percentage. This matchup looks tough on its face given Buffalo's hot start, though the Sabres are playing their second game in as many nights and coming off a 6-2 loss at Madison Square Garden, so Howard has just a sliver of contrarian appeal here.
