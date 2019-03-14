Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on Tampa Bay
Howard will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Lightning, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Howard wasn't great in his last start Sunday against the Panthers, allowing six goals on 43 shots en route to an ugly 6-1 loss. The American backstop will look to bounce back and secure his 19th win of the season in a brutal home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaging 3.61 goals per game on the road this campaign, first in the NHL.
