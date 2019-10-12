Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on Toronto
Howard will patrol the crease during Saturday's home matchup against the Maple Leafs.
Howard was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Anaheim, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to a 3-1 defeat. The American backstop will look to bounce back in a tough home matchup with a stacked Toronto offense that's averaging 3.80 goals per game this campaign, ninth in the NHL.
