Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on Washington
Howard will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Capitals.
Howard hasn't played well recently, surrendering four goals in four consecutive outings while posting a 1-3-0 record and a .879 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his 20th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Capitals club that's 16-15-5 on the road this campaign.
