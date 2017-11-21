Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking turn against Oil
Howard will start in goal versus the visiting Oilers on Wednesday evening, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
It may come as a surprise to some that the Red Wings won't unleash Petr Mrazek for this next start since he hasn't played in the last four games and shut out the Oilers in their own barn Nov. 5. However, Howard's guided the Wings to at least one point in the standings for five straight games, and he's posted robust peripherals -- 1.95 GAA, .931 save percentage -- over that span. He'll be a solid streaming option against an Oilers team that ranks 27th in the league in scoring this year.
