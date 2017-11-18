Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tasked with just 20 shots in 3-1 win

Howard stopped 19 of 20 shots during Friday's 3-1 win over Buffalo.

The veteran had allowed two goals or fewer in each of his previous four outings and continued his strong play Friday. In fact, the lone Buffalo goal could have just as easily been overruled for goaltender interference. Still, it's encouraging to see Howard take advantage of the soft matchup. The Sabres had scored the second fewest goals per game (2.44) and generated the fewest high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (8.7) at five-on-five entering Friday's contest, after all. Howard now boasts a rock-solid 8-5-1 record, .931 save percentage and 2.23 GAA for the campaign. His value is on the rise.