Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tasked with road start Thursday

Howard will defend the cage from the Senators on the road Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

This will be the fifth consecutive start for Howard, who's picked up wins in the last two games, and has gone 7-5-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .910 save percentage over 12 career appearances versus Ottawa; those aren't the best rate stats, but Howie rarely gets blown up by opponents as he's a level-headed veteran.