Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Teed up for Sunday's start
Howard will work between the pipes Sunday evening against host Toronto, David Hogg of NHL.com reports.
The Red Wings reportedly will start Jonathan Bernier on Saturday against the Panthers, while saving Howard for the much tougher matchup against a Leafs team that boasts a terrific plus-34 goal differential. Howard sustained a minor back injury and was only available as the backup for the most recent game, so with consideration to that nugget and the daunting matchup that looms, fantasy owners are advised to take a wait-and-see approach with the veteran goalie in fantasy.
More News
