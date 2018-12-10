Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending goal Monday
Howard will be the home netminder against the Kings on Monday.
Howard has an impressive .920 save percentage, but his GAA is a less-robust 2.77 on account of the fact the Red Wings have allowed 34.1 shots on net per game. This should be an easier day for the former Maine Black Bear, though. The Kings have only averaged 2.20 goals and 27.9 shots on goal per contest.
