Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending twine in Chicago

Howard will guard the crease for Sunday's game in Chicago, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Howard will make his first appearance since Dec. 28 after he allowed 10 goals on 75 shots over his last two games. The 35-year-old veteran owns a 4.11 GAA and .884 save percentage on the year. Combine those numbers with his 2-13-1 record and Howard can be largely ignored in most fantasy formats.