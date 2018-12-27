Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending twine in Pittsburgh

Howard will start in goal Thursday against the Penguins, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Howard has lost his last three starts and is 10-8-4 on the season with a 2.66 GAA and .922 save percentage. The Red Wings' netminder will take on a Penguins team scoring the seventh most goals per game (3.28) and has won three of its last four games at home. The numbers do not favor Howard in this matchup.