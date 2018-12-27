Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending twine in Pittsburgh
Howard will start in goal Thursday against the Penguins, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Howard has lost his last three starts and is 10-8-4 on the season with a 2.66 GAA and .922 save percentage. The Red Wings' netminder will take on a Penguins team scoring the seventh most goals per game (3.28) and has won three of its last four games at home. The numbers do not favor Howard in this matchup.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Saddled with loss to Florida•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Draws start Saturday after all•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Teed up for Sunday's start•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: On track for backup duty Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tagged as day-to-day•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: No longer starting versus Flyers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...