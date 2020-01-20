Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending twine Monday
Howard will get the road start Monday versus the Avalanche, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Monday's matinee features two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum, as the Red Wings are dead last in the league while the Avalanche are second in the Western Conference. Howard will have his work cut out for him as he seeks his first win since Oct. 29. He's performed well lately, though, recording a .932 save percentage over his last two starts, but the Avalanche rank third in the league with 3.83 goals per home game.
