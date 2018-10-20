Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending twine Saturday
Howard will start versus the Panthers on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers have averaged 25 shots on goal per game, and they've made the most of their opportunities with a 52.08 Corsi For percentage as a team. On the other hand, Howard is still searching for his first win in five appearances, despite recording above a .920 save percentage in three of those games. The offensive support is tough to come by for Howard, so he's a risky daily option.
