Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending twine Tuesday
Howard will be between the pipes for Tuesday's clash with Winnipeg, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard has been downright awful lately, as he is 0-3-3 in his last seven outings with a 4.87 GAA. Twice during this seven-game stretch, the netminder was expected to get the day off, but was forced into a relief appearance. With both goalie struggling, the team may want to consider promoting Jared Coreau from the minors -- if only to get a fresh face in the cage. Facing the Western Conference leading Jets is probably not the best matchup for Howard to get out of his slump.
