Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending twine versus Senators
Howard will start Friday's home game against Ottawa, Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.
The Red Wings' netminder will go for his 11th win on Friday. Howard lost his only other start against the Senators in 2018-19, but the veteran netminder has played well of late, so the result this time around could be different. His opponent sits ninth in league scoring averaging 3.31 goals per game but has struggled recently, losing four of five.
