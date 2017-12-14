Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending twine Wednesday

Howard will see shots from the Bruins as Wednesday night's home starter, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.

Howard's performed reasonably well against the Bruins in his career, with a 5-4-1 record, 2.48 GAA and .925 save percentage factored in. However, the Wings are in a precarious position amid rumors that coach Jeff Blashill or even GM Ken Holland could soon be shown the door with their team in sixth place in the Atlantic Division.