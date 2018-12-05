Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Throws away lead
Howard allowed five goals while making 30 saves during Tuesday's shootout loss to Tampa Bay.
Howard was given an early lead, but squandered it throughout the second and third periods eventually resulting in the loss via shootout. The inconsistent goalie made a few mistakes, including a bad turnover that led to the Lightning's second goal of the game. Howard falls to 9-6-4 in 20 games this season.
