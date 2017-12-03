Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tidy rate stats ruined by Habs
Howard, who came on in relief, saw the puck travel past him five times on nine shots in Saturday's 10-1 shellacking at the hands of the Canadiens.
Detroit's "top tender" was tasked with stopping the bleeding after Petr Mrazek yielded five goals of his own, but it just wasn't happening, as the Habs claimed their fifth straight win and the deflated Wings made it seven losses in a row. Howard posted a robust .927 save percentage through 10 showings in October, but the Habs crushed him to the tune of 11 goals on 34 shots in back-to-back games and now his save percentage on the season currently sits at an underwhelming .908 mark. Steer clear of Howard until the Red Wings can figure out how to get back on track.
