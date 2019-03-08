Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tops Blueshirts in shootout
Howard made 32 saves through overtime and stopped all three shootout attempts in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Pavel Buchnevich was the only Ranger to solve Howard -- doing so twice -- but Howard got the last laugh by stopping Buch in the skills challenge to snap the Red Wings' eight-game losing streak. While the veteran netminder has made the most of what he's had to work with, the team around him leaves much to be desired, so Howard will continue to be more of a matchup-based option rather than a set-and-forget type down the stretch.
