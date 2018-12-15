Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tough-luck loss to divisional foe

Howard permitted three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 4-2 home loss to the Senators.

Howard played reasonably well in this contest, but the Senators mustered a triumvirate of tough tallies to hand Detroit's No. 1 goalie his seventh regulation loss of the season. Allied skater Dylan Larkin broke his stick and that caused an odd-man rush for the Senators on their first goal, rookie blueliner Thomas Chabot rifled a terrific slap shot from just inside the blue line for Ottawa's second marker, and then Howard lost sight of the puck that opposing forward Mark Stone was able to track down at the doorstep for the penultimate score.