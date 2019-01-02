Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tough opponent awaits

Howard will be on puck patrol versus the visiting Flames on Wednesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free-Press reports.

Howard has the unenviable task of slowing down a Flames team that put the puck San Jose's Aaron Dell a whopping eight times in a New Year's Eve barnburner. With further consideration to the fact that the Red Wings won't have three veteran defensemen available for the upcoming contest due to injuries, poolies may want to consider fading Howard on the six-game daily slate.