Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Turns aside 28 shots

Howard made 28 saves on 30 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday.

It's been another subpar season for Howard, but he's strung together two straight strong starts. He's stopped 69 of the last 73 (.945 save percentage) shots in his most recent two games. That's elevated his season save percentage to .908. He is also 20-20-5 with a 3.02 GAA in 49 games.