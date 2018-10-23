Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Turns aside 36 shots in loss to Canes
Howard stopped 36 of 38 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
The veteran netminder was under siege most of the night but did his best to keep the Wings in the game. Howard's now made at least 30 saves in three straight starts and five of seven this season, and while his .907 save percentage isn't great -- not to mention his 1-4-2 record -- he's been providing some value in fantasy formats that reward volume rather than efficiency.
