Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Unable to tame young forwards

Howard let in three goals on 26 shots for a 4-2 exhibition home loss to the visiting Maple Leafs on Friday.

The American backstop surrendered goals from Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Auston Matthews -- those three represent some of the finest young talent that Toronto has to offer -- and the Wings committing more turnovers, penalties, and winning 23 draws compared to the Leafs' 33 paid Howard no favors. Still, he remains the clear-cut No. 1 goalie option in Detroit -- ahead of Czech product Petr Mrazek.