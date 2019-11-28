Play

Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Unavailable Friday

Howard (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Flyers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Howard was injured midway through the first period of Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs. With Jonathan Bernier (illness) also questionable despite playing Wednesday, the Red Wings will likely recall Calvin Pickard from AHL Grand Rapids.

