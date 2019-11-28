Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Unavailable Friday
Howard (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Flyers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Howard was injured midway through the first period of Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs. With Jonathan Bernier (illness) also questionable despite playing Wednesday, the Red Wings will likely recall Calvin Pickard from AHL Grand Rapids.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.