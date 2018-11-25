Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Underrated and excelling
Howard made 33 saves through overtime in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres on Saturday night.
Howard has been sharp of late -- he hasn't allowed more than two goal in a game since November 6. That's a span of six games. The Wings have been one of the NHL's hottest squads of late and Howard is a big reason why. Do not underrate him. He will help you.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Clashing with Sabres•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets back on track against Bruins•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Bruins at home•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes loss despite sharp night•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Holds Coyotes in check•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...