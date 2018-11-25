Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Underrated and excelling

Howard made 33 saves through overtime in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres on Saturday night.

Howard has been sharp of late -- he hasn't allowed more than two goal in a game since November 6. That's a span of six games. The Wings have been one of the NHL's hottest squads of late and Howard is a big reason why. Do not underrate him. He will help you.

More News
Our Latest Stories