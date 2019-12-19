Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will get one more minor-league game

Howard (groin) will suit up for AHL Grand Rapids on Friday as part of his conditioning assignment. Barring any setbacks, the netminder could return to the Red Wings' crease for Sunday's matchup with Arizona, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Howard gave up two goals on 30 shots (.938 save percentage) and earned a win for the Griffins in his previous outing. Once given the all-clear and removed from injured reserve, the veteran netminder should get back to splitting starts with Jonathan Bernier.