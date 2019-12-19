Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will get one more minor-league game
Howard (groin) will suit up for AHL Grand Rapids on Friday as part of his conditioning assignment. Barring any setbacks, the netminder could return to the Red Wings' crease for Sunday's matchup with Arizona, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Howard gave up two goals on 30 shots (.938 save percentage) and earned a win for the Griffins in his previous outing. Once given the all-clear and removed from injured reserve, the veteran netminder should get back to splitting starts with Jonathan Bernier.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Sent down for conditioning•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Could head down for conditioning•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Likely out next three games•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Injury details clarified•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Unavailable Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Exits with knee injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.