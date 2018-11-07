Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will have contract extended
Howard is likely to earn a contract extension with the Red Wings this season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
There's said to be mutual interest in granting Howard an extension. Detroit's top netminder was winless with a 3.57 GAA and an .893 save percentage over his first five games, but it's worth noting that the Original Six club was forced to start a number of rookie defensemen in the early going as a way to compensate for injuries. Now, as the owner of a 4-5-2 record, 2.93 GAA and .917 save mark through 11 games, the Wings figure to reward him for his unabashed loyalty to the club, even with the franchise in an unfamiliar rebuild. Howard is cashing out the balance of a six-year, $31.75 million contract, but he's expected to garner another multi-year deal. He'll turn 35 years old next March.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Steadfast as Wings mount comeback•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Defending home cage Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Finally wins at the Pie•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on New Jersey•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Picks up rare victory•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...