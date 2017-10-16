Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will make Monday's start

Howard will tend the twine against Tampa Bay on Monday, Mlive.com reports.

This comes as no surprise as Howard has played superbly in all three of his starts this season, and is currently averaging a 1.62 GAA and a .955 save percentage. With teammate Petr Mrazek sporting a discouraging 3.32 GAA in his last 10 games dating back to last year, Howard could see even more starts in the future if he continues his hot streak.