Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will see Avalanche on Sunday

Howard is designated as Sunday's home starter versus the Avalanche, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Fantasy players have to love getting a goalie confirmation a day ahead of time, as those are rare with some teams like the Kings going so far as to have a policy against disclosing their starter to the public. Howard will prepare for his fourth consecutive start, facing an Avs team that is tied with the Senators for fifth place in scoring at 3.47 goals per game. Albeit, Colorado will be on the second leg of a back-to-back road set.