Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will start Friday

Howard will cover the home net as Friday's starter against the Islanders, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

This is Howard's first starting nod of the preseason after he saved seven of eight shots against the Blackhawks in Wednesday's exhibition opener. As an established netminder, Howard probably won't see a huge allotment of minutes ahead of his 14th season, even when he's named the starter -- presently, it's more about the team getting a long look at the depth goalies.