Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will start Friday
Howard will cover the home net as Friday's starter against the Islanders, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
This is Howard's first starting nod of the preseason after he saved seven of eight shots against the Blackhawks in Wednesday's exhibition opener. As an established netminder, Howard probably won't see a huge allotment of minutes ahead of his 14th season, even when he's named the starter -- presently, it's more about the team getting a long look at the depth goalies.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Healthy ahead of new campaign•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hurts groin in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Buffalo•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Finishing season strong•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hoping to double up against Pens•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Wins fifth straight•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.