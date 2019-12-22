Play

Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will start Sunday versus Coyotes

Howard (groin) will protect the home goal Sunday versus the Coyotes, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Howard's return will be just in time, as Jonathan Bernier left Saturday's game with a groin injury and has been ruled out for Sunday. Howard has missed 10 games with the injury and will need to be officially activated from injured reserve prior to making the start.

