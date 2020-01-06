Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Winless in last 10 games
Howard allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Sunday.
The Red Wings gave Howard a two-goal cushion after one period, but he gave it back in a 45-second span in the second. Adam Boqvist's go-ahead goal would be the dagger for the goalie, who is now 0-9-1 in his last 10 outings. He fell to 2-14-1 with a 4.04 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 17 starts. There's little reason to consider the 35-year-old from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending twine in Chicago•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: No wins since October•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Florida•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Given rude welcome in return•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Ready for action•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will start Sunday versus Coyotes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.