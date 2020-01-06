Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Winless in last 10 games

Howard allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Sunday.

The Red Wings gave Howard a two-goal cushion after one period, but he gave it back in a 45-second span in the second. Adam Boqvist's go-ahead goal would be the dagger for the goalie, who is now 0-9-1 in his last 10 outings. He fell to 2-14-1 with a 4.04 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 17 starts. There's little reason to consider the 35-year-old from a fantasy perspective.