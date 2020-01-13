Play

Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Winless streak reaches 11

Howard gave up five goals on 27 shots Sunday in a 5-1 loss to Buffalo.

The season-long struggles continue for Howard, who is winless in his last 11 outings and hasn't recorded a 'W' since Oct. 29. He's now a miserable 2-15-1 with a 4.11 GAA and .880 save percentage.

